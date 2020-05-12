Hazel E. Venuti
August 12, 1921 - May 5, 2020
Hazel E. Venuti, 98, of Daytona Beach, FL, passed away on May 5, 2020 after a short stay at Advent Health Hospice Care in Ormond Beach. She was born in Boston, MA on August 12, 1921 to Samuel and Harriet Levine. Hazel grew up in Charlestown, MA before moving south to Florida. In Florida, she lived in Hollywood, DeLand, and Daytona Beach. Hazel graduated from Girls High School and then went onto Bryant & Stratton Business College in Boston. She also held a degree in Hotel & Motel Management from North West School. During WWII, Hazel worked at the First Service Command and Records Department. She also worked for Polaroid Corporation and Rustcraft Publishing Company in MA. After moving to Florida, Hazel worked until retirement at Burroughs Corporation in Hollywood. During her retirement, Hazel worked for First Baptist Church in DeLand. Her favorite hobbies included music, reading, dancing, and traveling. She was a card and letter writer to all her friends and family. Hazel was active in her children's lives by being a Brownie, Girl Scout, and Weblo Leader and being a member of the PTA. She loved going to her church for fellowship. Above all, she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Hazel joined her beloved husband, Joseph, in Heaven. Left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Pamela Venuti Geronimo (husband, Ralph Geronimo), Joy Venuti Bowdre (husband, Stephen Bowdre), and Neil Venuti; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services are private for family. In lieu of flowers, please honor Hazel's memory by donating to Central Baptist Church or Advent Health Hospice Care. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.VolusiaMemorialFuneral.com.
Home at last, Home at last!
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.