Hazel E. Whitley
April 8, 1918 - March 13, 2020
Hazel E. Whitley, of Deland, 101, died March 13 at Ridgecrest Nursing Facility in Deland. Hazel was born April 8, 1918 in Ocilla, Georgia and moved with her family to Deland in 1924. She graduated from Deland High School in 1936. Hazel was a member of the Primitive Baptist Church. She was business manager of her family owned business, The Whitley House, in Deland. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 12:30 at Oakdale Cemetery in Deland. Family will receive friends at Lohman Funeral Home Deland Chapel Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:00am. Arrangements entrusted to Lohman Funeral Home Deland. Memories and condolences are welcome to be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020