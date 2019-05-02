|
|
Hazel Manning
10/14/1940 - 04/25/2019
Funeral Services for Mrs. Hazel Myles Manning, 78, Holly Hill, who passed on April 25, 2019, will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Michael Chambers, officiating. Interment will follow in Volusia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM, today (Fri, May 3) at Greater Friendship M.B. Church. Mrs. Manning was born on October 14, 1940 to the late R.H. Myles and Inez Battle Myles in Tallahassee, FL. She was a 1959 graduate of Middleton Sr. High School, Tampa, FL. She was a 1964 graduate of Bethune-Cookman College, (Elementary Education) and an educator at Osceola Elementary and Turie T. Small Elementary. She was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Manning; brother: Theodore Myles; sister: Mary Myles Brown and Darlene Wright, who was raised as a sister: aunt: Kelly Hill; uncle: Griffin Myles, Sr. She is survived by, her children: Kender Manning McElvin and Michael Manning; granddaughter: Asacia Manning McElvin; great granddaughter: Reagan Manning McElvin; sister: Jacquline Myles Myers (Charles); aunt: Maple Walker; sister-in-law: Shirley Myles; dearest friends: Carrell Poole and Dorcas Morris; goddaughters: Karen Gilliam (LaMorris) and Joyceline Poole-Dudley (Pernell); a host of nieces, nephews, and other sorrowing relatives and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019