|
|
Hazel Marie Bell Moore
Sept. 17, 1947 - Aug. 26, 2019
Hazel Marie Bell Moore passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on August 26, 2019 at AdventHealth Hospital in Palm Coast, FL. She leaves in mourning Rev. Juran D. Moore, Sr., her devoted husband of more than 24 years; a stepson, Juran D. Moore II; a brother, Rudolph Bell and numerous grandchildren. Hazel's life journey began in Omaha, Nebraska and later extended to Denver, Colorado and Alexandria, Virginia. She graduated Manuel High School in Denver and thereafter matriculated at Howard University in Washington D.C. where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1970. Hazel joined the Nineteenth Street Baptist Church in 1995 where she served on the Senior Usher Board. With her husband, Hazel retired to Palm Coast in 1998 where she there served as president of the Missionary Society at the First African Methodist Episcopal Church. Hazel's sweet, patient, loving personality made her many friends and admirers along the way. Each of them will deeply miss her as she transitions into glory. A visitation will be held at Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com. The family of Mrs. Moore has entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019