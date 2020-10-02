Hazel Marie Mowery LewisJune 16, 1918 - Sep. 20, 2020Hazel Lewis passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 102y,3m,and 4d. She was born in Tarlton, Pickaway Co., OH to Robert DeForest Mowery and Marie Flossie Shook Mowery. She was married to Rev. Lloyd A. Lewis, Sr. for 65 years. She is survived by her daughter Donna (Pat) Card and her grandson Harold P. (Patricia) Card, Jr. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert (Bob) and Marie; her son Lloyd A. (Toby) Lewis II; sisters: Alice Walker, Marjory Werkhaven, Dorothy Miller, Roberta Albury and brothers James Mowery and Robert D. Mowery, Jr. She graduated from Ohio State University in Elementary Education. She taught grades kindergarten through 3rd grade for 25 years in the Columbus City School District. After retirement she volunteered at several other elementary schools. Hazel and Lloyd traveled to all 50 states, all the provinces of Canada and the Yukon Territory, the Bahamas, Europe, Israel and Egypt. Memorial contributions can be made to the Fairgreen Assisted Living Facility Residents Christmas Fund, 1150 Wayne Ave., New Smyrna Beach, FL. The Christmas fund helps purchase needed clothes and supplies for their residents and assures that all of their residents receive a present at Christmas. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home New Smyrna Beach, FL.