Heather Kathleen Ragsdale
Nov. 13, 1921 - Sep. 9, 2019
Born in the United Kingdom on November 13th, 1921, Heather Kathleen Ragsdale's life could have been made into a movie or a best-selling book. One of six children, deserted by their father, Heather came from very humble beginnings. She strode out, and taking the professional name of Heather Lawson, became a performer, singing with, "The Silver Chords" on stage and radio. Shortly before the war she met her first husband, Francis Barnes, and they both volunteered for the London Fire Brigade in which they served throughout the war, including the Blitz. They had two sons, Adrian and Julian but sadly, like many wartime marriages, it did not survive. Heather began working for the prestigious film company, The Rank Organization, in advertising and public relations before starting a PR firm on her own. It was during this time that she met Kenneth Shipman, who owned Twickenham Film Studios. Later, with Heather's inspiration, they bought and converted an old English stately home, Buxted Park. Set on 327 acres of Sussex countryside, Buxted Park was to become one of England's first health spas, attracting many famous and distinguished clients. It was for this beautiful setting that Heather's full length portrait was painted by Sir Norman Hepple in 1965 and, after Heather left The Tiffany for Brookdale, the painting was more recently in the care of Wes Dunn. Unfortunately, Heather's second husband did not share her commitment to Buxted Park. As fate would have it, her son, Julian needed a place to live and moved in with Heather to support her over the too many years it took for the divorce and to sue her husband, who was responsible for her departure and the ultimate demise of Buxted Park as a health spa. Adrian was in London training to be a barrister, partly made possible by Heather's generosity. At a dinner party in London, she met retired Senior Book Editor of the Readers Digest, Maurice T. Ragsdale, or "Rags" as he preferred. In his efforts to have Heather write her life story, they became close and caring companions. His pension threatened by changes in English tax for expats, they both moved to Larchmont, New York. By now married, and with close friends, Bud and Sara Hart, both couples decided to move to Ormond Beach and ended up a few houses from each other on Sandcastle Drive. Heather was active in the cultural life of Ormond Beach and Daytona Beach and worked tirelessly to support the Daytona Beach Symphony Society, London Symphony Music Festivals, Friday morning musicales, the Casements, her beloved church, The Unitarian Universalist congregation and many other cultural endeavors as attested by her Volusia County Award to Arts. Loyalty, honesty, compassion and spirituality best describe our beloved Heather; her outgoing personality garnered many loving and caring friends. Most precious to her were her two sons Adrian and Julian Barnes, Adrian's wife, Sally, and her grandchildren, William and Sophie. Shortly before she died, Heather was thrilled to see Sophie and Paulo's wedding photographs and to learn about a great grandchild due in January. A celebration of Heather's life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist congregation, 56 N. Halifax Drive in Ormond Beach at 2 PM on October 30th. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019