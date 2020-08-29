1/1
Heather Marie Mayer
1971 - 2020
Heather Marie Mayer
1/11/1971 - 8/6/2020
Mayer, Heather Marie 49, 0f Valrico Fl. passed away on August 6, 2020 after losing her battle with cancer. Heather was a beloved daughter and sister. She enjoyed being creative in the garden as well as with arts and crafts. Heather is survived by her loving parents, Bill and Dee (Donna); brothers Mark and Billy; sister Melissa; grandfather Daniel Richardson; and her extended family; aunts, uncles, cousins, niece, nephew, and numerous friends. Heathers infectious smile and caring will be remembered and forever loved and missed. Everything we do will remind us of you.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
1 entry
August 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
