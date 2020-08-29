Heather Marie Mayer

1/11/1971 - 8/6/2020

Mayer, Heather Marie 49, 0f Valrico Fl. passed away on August 6, 2020 after losing her battle with cancer. Heather was a beloved daughter and sister. She enjoyed being creative in the garden as well as with arts and crafts. Heather is survived by her loving parents, Bill and Dee (Donna); brothers Mark and Billy; sister Melissa; grandfather Daniel Richardson; and her extended family; aunts, uncles, cousins, niece, nephew, and numerous friends. Heathers infectious smile and caring will be remembered and forever loved and missed. Everything we do will remind us of you.



