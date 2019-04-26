|
|
Heather Mary Miller
10/15/1970 - 04/21/2019
Heather Mary Miller, 48, born October 15, 1970 in Daytona Beach, FL, left this world on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her parents, Ken & Lynne Miller of South Daytona, FL, 1 son, Zachary (Devon) Miller of Chapel Hill, NC, 2 sisters, Patti (John) Claxton of Clarksville, TN, Brooke (John) Stone of Orlando, FL, and 3 loving nephews, Nathan Stone of Ormond Beach, FL, Jacob and Dalton Claxton of Clarksville, TN. Private services have been made by the family. In lieu of flowers please donate to Heather's : Sulzbacher Village, 5455 Springfield Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32208.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019