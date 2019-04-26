Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Mary Miller


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Heather Mary Miller Obituary
Heather Mary Miller
10/15/1970 - 04/21/2019
Heather Mary Miller, 48, born October 15, 1970 in Daytona Beach, FL, left this world on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her parents, Ken & Lynne Miller of South Daytona, FL, 1 son, Zachary (Devon) Miller of Chapel Hill, NC, 2 sisters, Patti (John) Claxton of Clarksville, TN, Brooke (John) Stone of Orlando, FL, and 3 loving nephews, Nathan Stone of Ormond Beach, FL, Jacob and Dalton Claxton of Clarksville, TN. Private services have been made by the family. In lieu of flowers please donate to Heather's : Sulzbacher Village, 5455 Springfield Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32208.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.