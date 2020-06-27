Helen Ahern
Helen Ahern, of New Smyrna Beach, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Ahern. Her family and friends will miss her greatly.
There will be no services. Helen ask that her friends gather in a way they see fit to celebrate the wonderful life she lived.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.