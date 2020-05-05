Helen C. Edwards
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen C. Edwards
January 10, 1933 - April 30, 2020
Helen C. Edwards, 87, of Ormond Beach, FL, formerly of Savannah, GA, passed away on April 30, 2020. She was born on January 10, 1933 to Peter and Anne Consos. Helen joined her beloved husband of 50 years, Raymond Edwards, in Heaven. Left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, Mark (wife, Margaret), Tim (wife, Jennifer), and Peter (wife, Christa); grandchildren, Nicholas, Megan, Kayle, and Luke Edwards; and sister, Marie Consos.
Services will be private. To honor Helen, please make contributions in her memory to Holy Cross Orthodox Church or Advent Health Hospice Care. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.VolusiaMemorialFunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
3866735373
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved