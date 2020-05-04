Helen C. Edwwards
January 10, 1933 - April 30, 2020
Helen C. Edwards, 87, of Ormond Beach, FL, formerly of Savannah, GA, passed away on April 30, 2020. She was born on January 10, 1933 to Peter and Anne ConSOS. Helen joined her beloved husband of 50 years, Raymond Edwards, in Heaven. Left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, Mark (wife, Margaret), Tim (wife, Jennifer), and Peter (wife, Christa); grandchildren, Nicholas, Megan, Kayle, and Luke Edwards; and sister, Marie ConSOS.
Services will be private. To honor Helen, please make contributions in her memory to Holy Cross Orthodox Church or Advent Health Hospice Care. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.VolusiaMemorialFunerals.com.
January 10, 1933 - April 30, 2020
Helen C. Edwards, 87, of Ormond Beach, FL, formerly of Savannah, GA, passed away on April 30, 2020. She was born on January 10, 1933 to Peter and Anne ConSOS. Helen joined her beloved husband of 50 years, Raymond Edwards, in Heaven. Left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, Mark (wife, Margaret), Tim (wife, Jennifer), and Peter (wife, Christa); grandchildren, Nicholas, Megan, Kayle, and Luke Edwards; and sister, Marie ConSOS.
Services will be private. To honor Helen, please make contributions in her memory to Holy Cross Orthodox Church or Advent Health Hospice Care. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.VolusiaMemorialFunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.