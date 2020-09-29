Helen D'Onofrio

5/30/1920 - 9/11/2020

Helen D'Onofrio, age 100 of Port Orange passed away on September 11, 2020. Helen was born in Hasting on Hudson NY, May 30, 1920 to the late Maria (Burak) and Harry Drozdowski. Helen married Daniel D'Onofrio February 24, 1946 at St. Marys church, Yonkers NY. She worked in her husbands business as office manager until 1970 when they relocated to South Daytona. Relocated to Edgewater in 1986. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, New Smyrna Beach. She enjoyed dancing, sewing, cooking and playing cards. She is predeceased in death by her parents, her husband of 60 years, Daniel, brother, Bill Drozdowski, sisters, Stella Pasqua and Olga Macie. She is survived by 7 nieces, 9 nephews, 5 great nieces and 2 great nephews. Memorial donations can be made in her honor to Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of Baldwin Brothers funeral home.



