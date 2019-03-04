|
|
Helen Davis Sabatino
08/12/1932 - 03/02/2019
Born in Garfield, New Jersey to Ila Castle Davis and Fred Davis of Garfield, NJ, she was their third child, predeceased by Andrew and Beverly. An avid dancer in her youth who met her husband of 53 years, Robert Sabatino at a CYO dance in 1950. Although not from Italian heritage she learned how to cook from other Italians in Garfield and most who had her food would agree that she did it better than them. Besides being an amazing cook, Helen was a sister to Joan Davis Farley (Garfield, NJ), loving wife to Bob (predeceased 2003), and mother to 4 children, Linda (Port Orange), Gary (Fort Lauderdale), Scott (predeceased 1988), Roberta (New York City) and grandmother to Robert C. Sabatino (Port Orange). Helen and Bob primarily lived in Clifton, NJ until they moved to Port Orange, FL in 1985 to retire. While living in Port Orange, Helen worked seasonally at EmbryRiddle as a benefits worker and was once casted in a local Food Lion commercial about what else…their Italian food selection. Helen was an avid Stephen King reader, Jeopardy watcher, Yankees fan and dog lover to the family dogs Whiffle and Sanibel. She died peacefully with her family and will be missed immensely and remembered by everyone. There's only one Two-ma. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 10 from 2pm-4pm at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home 4815 Clyde Morris Blvd, Port Orange, FL. With burial following on Monday March 11 at Noon at Edgewater- New Symrna Cemetery 700 S Ridgewood Ave, Edgewater, FL 32132. The family encourages flowers or send donations to at www.alz.org/ or locally to Halifax Urban Ministries http://www.halifaxurbanministries.org
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019