Helen E. Fama


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen E. Fama Obituary
Helen E. Fama
11/02/1927 - 02/25/2019
Helen E. Fama, 91, of Daytona Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was born November 2, 1927 in the Bronx, New York. She was a Homemaker, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother! She was a parishioner at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, the Christian Women's Club and a former member of the Halifax Pilots Club. She enjoyed Bible Studies, reading and meeting up with her girlfriends for lunch. Survivors include her daughter, Dawn Asher and Son Arthur (Trina) Ioviero, both of Daytona Beach, 6 grand-children, 11 great grand-children and one great-great-grand daughter She was preceded in death first husband Henry Ioviero and second husband Leo Fama. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, February 27th from 4-7 pm, followed by funeral services on Thursday, February 28th at 11:00 am at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd. Ormond Beach. Interment will follow at Daytona Memorial Park, Daytona Beach. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to: SE Volusia Humane Society; 1200 S. Glencoe Rd. New Smyrna, Fl 32168 Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
