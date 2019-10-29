|
|
Helen Elizabeth "Betty" Faulk
Feb. 11, 1925 - Oct. 22, 2019
Helen "Betty" Faulk, 94, a longtime resident of Wilbur-by–the-Sea, went Home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in Port Orange, FL. Betty, as she was known to her family and friends, was born on February 11, 1925 to Leonard and Helen Jones in Memphis, TN. She spent her early years in and around Memphis before relocating to the Daytona Beach area in 1954 with her husband, Dennis. In 1987, they fulfilled their life long dreams of beachfront living and settled for good in Wilbur-by-the-Sea. In the early 60's Betty began a wonderful career spanning more than 40 years within NASCAR and International Speedway Corporation, serving in multiple administrative roles. She enjoyed running, recreational exercise, and antiquing. She successfully continued to manage her antiquing businesses well into her 90's but her true love in this life was her family. She so enjoyed her time with them and will be deeply missed by all. Betty was predeceased by her parents Leonard (Helen) Jones, as well as her husband Dennis A. Faulk. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Denise and son-in-law, Al Fernandez, her 2 grandchildren, Alfred (Jamie) Fernandez, Abigail (Julian) Holler and her 5 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service to celebrate Betty's remarkable life will be held on Friday, November 1st at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona beginning at 4pm, and the family will receive guests beginning at 3:30. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Betty's name to either Halifax Health Hospice or the Halifax Humane Society. Those who wish may also share condolences online at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019