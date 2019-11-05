|
Helen Frances Delaney
April 27, 1934 - October 17, 2019
Ms. Helen Frances Delaney, 85, passed away on Thursday, October 17th from complications following heart surgery. She was born in Medford, Massachusetts April 27, 1934. Helen joined the Navy in 1955 immediately following graduation from the University of New Hampshire with a BS degree. For the next twenty-four years she proudly served our country and its soldiers as an occupational staff therapist, unit supervisor, department head and ultimately as the director of technical training for the Naval School of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland. Helen supported the Occupational Therapy profession as a member of the Commission's accreditation staff, treasurer, vice president and president. She authored several papers during her career inclusive of her 1973 publication "Environmental considerations in employment of the physically disabled" for the US Civil Service Commission. Upon retiring from the Navy as a Commander, Helen worked as a realtor in the Palm Coast area. She was a private aviator and upon moving to Florida became interested in boating. Helen had a passion for music and sang tenor in Sweet Adeline's choral group. She was an active member of the Retired Military Officers Association and a strong supporter of the democratic process. Helen never married and didn't have any offspring. She is predeceased by her brother John F Delaney Jr of Reading, MA. Helen leaves behind her three nephews Mark of Wakefield, MA, Stephen of Fitchburg, MA, John of Bedford, NH and niece AnnMarie Hoffman of Lynnfield, MA who passed in 2011. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 on November 18 at the Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home, Flagler Beach. Helen will be interred with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery. For online condolences go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 13, 2019