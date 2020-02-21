|
|
Helen Geraldine Neeley
12/16/1932 - 02/18/2020
Helen Geraldine Neeley passed peacefully on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 in the home she briefly shared with her daughters in Deltona Florida at the age of 87. Helen is survived by her soulmate Harold Blankenship of Cleveland Tennessee; her children, Vitoria Cunningham of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and Tina Culver of Deltona, Florida; Grandchildren Sean DeGarmo (Lisa) of Texas, James "Rick" (Wendy) Hunt of Ohio, Rita Hunt of Ohio, and Josh Hunt of Florida; Sister-in-law Beverly Blevins of Charleston, South Carolina and Brother-in-law Charles "Stu" Studer of Ormond, Beach Florida. Helen is preceded in death by her Daughter Donna Fulton of Ohio and Husband Albert "Al" Neeley of Florida, Sister Lola Studer, Brother Don Blevins and Sister Joan Beavers. Helen was born on December 16th, 1932 in Canebrake, West Virginia to Ralph Blevins and Lillian Osborne. A private family funeral will be held in Orange City, Florida on Sunday 2/23/20. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alzheimer's research via their website. The family would like to thank Michelle Girlardo for her priceless help caring for Helen and active support to Tina and Vicky. Thank you to Vicki Day and Hospice staff for their care Helen. A Note From Tina and Vicky: Mom was lucky to spend 4 years of the last 5 with Harold Blankenship. Who gets to say they found their soulmate? Mom did! Harold grew up in the same area of West Virginia that Mom did. Their paths crossed early but the stars didn't align until later in life. Just before our dad passed, he said his greatest hope would be for mom to find someone like Stu to be with. About a year after Dad's passing, the stars finally came together bringing Mom and Harold together because of a class reunion Harold attended. Our Uncle Don, Mom's Brother, and our Aunt Bev (greatest southern lady of all time) were approached by Harold whom asked if they were related to Helen Blevins. Aunt Bev helped fate along, because that is what great southern ladies do, and connected the two of them with phone numbers, encouragement and a second chance. We will always be grateful of the special joy they shared together. Some words are just too private for us to share, but we are thankful to celebrate our mother. Mom wasn't an ordinary woman; she was extra-ordinary. Remembering times that she always made fun for us whether it was raining, snowing, or just out in the sun. We are thankful she has been our mom for all these years, through laughter, seriousness and even the tears. She was a mother of 3 and looked out for our spiritual eternity. She shared her faith in God in the best way making sure we girls were in church every Sunday. She attended everything we did with love and pride. The best parts of us are because of her. Proverbs 22:6 AMP "Train up a child in the way he should go [teaching him to seek God's wisdom and will for his abilities and talents], Even when he is old, he will not depart from it." Please visit www.deltonamemorialfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020