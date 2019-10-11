|
Helen Irene Webb
Oct. 17, 1932 - Oct. 10, 2019
Helen Irene Webb, 86, of Holly Hill, Florida, passed away on October 10, 2019, surrounded by her beloved family whom she devoted herself to wholeheartedly. She is predeceased by her husband, Alfred Webb, Jr., and son, James Alfred Webb. She was born October 17, 1932, at Road Fork, Kentucky, to the late Willie Lawson Smith and Ethel Blackburn Smith. She was a graduate of Belfry High School, Belfry, Kentucky; going on to work as a cashier and supervisor at the Piggly Wiggly supermarket, prior to marrying the love of her life, Pfc Alfred Webb, Jr., and moving to Fort Knox, Kentucky, to join her husband. Following her husband's honorable discharge from the United States Army, in 1954, they returned home to Kentucky to start their family. In 1960, they moved their family to Mobile, Alabama; and, shortly later, in 1965, they relocated to Daytona Beach, Florida, opening a family business, Fact-O-Bake of Daytona; and, later, establishing Al Webb's Fact-O-Bake, a thriving local business still serving our community today, where she was a co-owner and bookkeeper of the family business up until her recent illness. Irene was most proud of her Christian heritage. She was a former member of Forest Hills Baptist Church, Forest Hills, Kentucky, where she was a Sunday School teacher and treasurer. When relocating to Daytona Beach, in 1965, she joined Flomich Baptist Church, of Holly Hill, Florida, where she was a member up to the time of her passing, serving as secretary/treasurer on behalf of her Sunday School class. She was a passionate member of the church choir and known for her angelic soprano voice. She found the most joy and purpose in life raising her children to know the Lord and spreading the gospel in her community. As a dedicated follower of Christ, you could always count on Irene's presence with a smile on her face and devoted heart to her congregation. Second to the Lord, Irene's world revolved around her family. She was always available to offer advice, uplift, and encourage with the utmost integrity, never afraid to speak her mind, always shared in service of love and in reflection of God's word. In establishing a large family, she eventually took on the role as "Mamaw," arguably one of her most treasured and beloved roles. Any vacation or adventure was sure to have a grandchild (or two) in tow. She always made an effort to ensure every family member felt loved, acknowledged and included with family extended far beyond blood. Irene leaves to cherish her memory her children, Clyde Webb, Ormond Beach; Darlene Hinton (John), Ponce Inlet; Sharon Dunlap (John), Ormond Beach; Charlotte Bowman (Butch), Daytona Beach; Michael Webb (Stephanie), DeLand – 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is survived by two siblings – Emogene Roe (WV), and Glenn Smith (KY), and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by Eugene Smith, Joseph Smith, Eleanor Marcum, Claude Smith, Daniel Smith, Alene Maynard, Thomas Smith, and Stephen Smith. Our Family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the staff at Halifax Hospice. Words cannot express the peace and comfort they provided to our family. Our hearts are forever broken; we are at peace knowing she is now with our Heavenly Father, husband and son. Visitation will be at Flomich Baptist Church, 1305 Flomich Street, Holly Hill, Florida, with the funeral service to follow. Final resting will be at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Volusia Memorial is in charge of arrangements and professional services. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Halifax Health Hospice of Ormond Beach, Florida.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019