Helen J. Freeman Jones "Sis"
Oct. 14, 1931 - Aug. 26, 2020
Helen J. Freeman Jones, "Sis", 88, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born on October 14, 1931 in Concord, North Carolina to the late Willie Brandon Freeman and Helen Freeman. She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Port Orange. Helen loved NASCAR, animals and gardening. She is survived by daughters Teresa (Richard) Cameron and Jessica (Charles) Hill; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Royden "Roy" Jones, her son, Kenneth "Casey" Jones, her daughter, Connie King and her three brothers, Brandon "Buddy", Archie and Melvin Freeman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 8:30am on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 4675 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange, FL 32129. Interment will follow in Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32114. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
.