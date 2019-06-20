|
|
Helen J. Norman
May 4, 1935 - June 19, 2019
Helen (Clayton) Norman, age 84, of New Smyrna Beach, died Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019, at Halifax Health Hospice Edgewater.
Born in Waycross, Ga to Louie Sr. and Susie (Youmans) Clayton, she was a graduate of NSB High, Class of '53. She moved to New Smyrna in her youth. She left the area for 21 years to support her husband Harold who was serving in the United States Air Force. Returning to New Smyrna Beach in 1973, she worked as a secretary for New Smyrna Sheet Metal and then was a long time cashier at Sorrells Red & White Grocery store on West Canal St. In her retirement she loved watching the grandkids and was a long time Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church of New Smyrna. She could always be found at the kitchen table working on a jigsaw puzzle and loved to decorate the house for holidays especially Christmas. She also loved to bake Christmas goodies and her bikini cakes were always the highlight of numerous birthdays.
Survivors include her sons; Harold (Laura) Norman, of New Smyrna Beach and Larry (Patti) Norman, of Edgewater; grandchildren, Brian (Cristan) Norman of New Smyrna Beach, Kim (Mike) Kapit, of New Smyrna Beach, Jennifer Norman of Edgewater, Jessica Bistricky of Palm Coast, Heather Norman of Gainesville; brother-in-law, Wilbur Hall of New Smyrna; sister-in-law, Ruby Clayton of Marietta, Ga and 6 great grandchildren.
Friends will be received Sunday, June 23, at Settle-Wilder's chapel from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Graveside service will be 9:00 a.m.Monday, June 24, at Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe made in Mrs. Norman's name to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 20 to June 21, 2019