Helen J. Thrasher

Helen J. Thrasher Obituary
Helen J. Thrasher
02/09/1935 - 10/19/2019
Helen J. Thrasher, age 84, of New Smyrna Beach, died Saturday, October 19 at AdventHealth Hospital, New Smyrna Beach. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Helen came to this area in 1955 from Penndel, Pennsylvania.
A retired legal secretary, she was a member and past worthy matron of New Smyrna Chapter #3, Order of the Eastern Star; past president of Faulkner Elementary School PTA; former director of the Cedar Dunes Home Owners Association; and a former member of the New Smyrna Beach Boat and Ski Club. She also enjoyed taking innumerable cruises. Survivors include three daughters, Lori Galenski (Norman) of New Smyrna Beach; Jeanne Fender of New Smyrna Beach, and Cheryl Lynn Sabel of Montgomery, Alabama; 7 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Pete, in 1994; son-in-law, Bobby Fender and son-in-law, Wayne Sabel. A committal service will to celebrate her life will be 2:00 p.m., Friday October 25, 2019 at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater with the Reverend Mark Spivey, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Patriot Service Dogs, 10545 SE 42nd Ct., Belleview, FL 34420. Condolences may be sent to www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
