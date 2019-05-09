|
|
Helen Krawchuk Perlman
08/01/1925 - 05/02/2019
Helen Krawchuk Perlman passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 at a very young 93. She was born in Palmerton, Pennsylvania where she graduated high school and business school before moving to Washington, D.C. to work for the State Department during World War II. She traveled world wide to keep our Country safe. She met the love of her life, Richard Perlman, in Washington and they were married on March 19, 1947. They were married for 71 years before Dick passed away at 104 years old in March, 2018. She is survived by her brother, Russell Krawchuk, her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Allyson Perlman, her daughter, Nancy Perlman, and her grand daughter, Barrett Perlman. Helen and Dick retired from the Washington, D.C. area and moved to Palm Coast in 1979. Helen was always an athlete, but we think it's fair to say that she didn't show her prowess until taking golf up seriously in Palm Coast. To some she was known as the Grand Dame of golf. She won 60 titles, 12 times at Palm Harbor, 15 times at Pine Lakes, 14 times at Matanzas Woods, 5 times at Cypress Knolls, and 12 times in 16 years at the Jim Miskelly Tournament. All of these championships were after the age of 60! Helen didn't just play golf, she also served as the President of Palm Harbor and of Pine Lakes Country Club. She volunteered at numerous golfing events and helped make golf great in Palm Coast. There will be a memorial service for Helen at Mother Seton Catholic Church on June 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception in their Seton Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Palm Coast Lions Charities, P.O. Box 350879, Palm Coast, FL 32135. For online condolences go to:www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
