|
|
Helen M. Hopp
January 23, 2020
Helen M. Hopp (nee Sheehan), 93, of South Daytona, passed away in Port Orange on January 23, 2020. She was born in Syracuse, NY, to Edgar and Ann Sheehan. At an early age, her family moved to Daytona Beach, where she attended St. Paul's. During World War II, she met her future husband Jacob "Jake" Hopp, a Navy man from Chicago who was stationed in Florida. They were married for 69 years, most of those spent in Chicago. After raising their four children, Helen earned a nursing degree and spent many years in that profession. When Jake retired in 1990, the couple moved to the Daytona area, where Helen helped care for her mother Ann until Ann's death at age 99. Helen was preceded in death by Jake, her brother Paul Sheehan, and daughter Joann Hopp. She is survived by sons James (Denise) Hopp and John (Miriam Krasno) Hopp, daughter Janice (Al) Presco, grandchildren David (Stacy) Hopp and Eric Hopp, and great-grandchildren Kalifa, Arctor, and Ridley. She is also remembered with love by in-laws Helen Gorski, Gloria Sheehan, and Gerald Nelson, as well as by many nieces and nephews. Helen's family is grateful for the thoughtful and loving care provided by the staff at the Retreat at Port Orange (Grace Manor). A private gathering celebrating Helen's life will be held. Those wishing to honor her may consider a contribution to the .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020