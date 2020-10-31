1/1
Helen M. Lovell
1939 - 2020
Helen M. Lovell
Feb. 2, 1939 - Oct. 30, 2020
Helen Marie Lovell, age 81, of New Smyrna Beach, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice, Edgewater. Born in Anderson, Indiana to Thomas J. and Ethel White, Helen moved to Volusia County in 1973.
Helen owned and operated Lovell Real Estate for 27 years. A devoted Christian, she was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church in Franklin, North Carolina, where she spent her summers.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Bailey Lovell; daughter: Roni Engels; sons: Shawn Lovell, Robert Lovell and Paul Lovell; grandchildren: Aubrey Lovell, Kyle Lovell, Yvonne Candelaria, Rachel Candelaria, Ashley Velez, Michael Krabbe, Gage Kananen, Monica Thomas, Eric Lopez; great granddaughter: Alexia Velez and brother: Tom White.
Friends will be received on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater, with the Reverend Luke McKinney officiating.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:30 PM
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
NOV
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sea Pines Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
