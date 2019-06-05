|
Helen Patricia Koka
02/27/1921 - 05/24/2019
Helen Patricia Koka, 98, of Palm Coast, FL, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019 at MH Tender Care Assisted Living Facility. She was born on February 27, 1921 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Anthony and Margaret Wisniewski (Kujawa). Helen worked as a Draftswoman for the United States Government. In 1980 she and her husband moved to the Palm Coast area after their retirement. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, casino and bingo.
Her memberships included the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church & SEAS AM Guild, Knights of Columbus #7845 Auxiliary and the Nifty Niner's at Pines Lakes Golf Club. She was preceded in death by her husband Nick. Helen will always be loved and remembered for her vivacious personality by her friends that loved her as a mother; Richard & Donna Skrzypinski and their family. *She is Dancing in Heaven* A funeral mass celebrating her life will be held on Monday, June 10th, 2019, 11:00AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 5 to June 9, 2019