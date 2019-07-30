|
|
Helen R. Rollings "Betty"
September 4, 1931 - July 16, 2019
It is with deep sadness we announce our sweet mother, Betty Rollings, very peacefully passed into the arms of Jesus, with a tiny grin on her face…Betty was predeceased by the love of her life, of 70 years, Sam Rollings, her parents Earl and Phoebe Morris; siblings, Bud, Esther, Joe, Chuck, Bob, Pete and Butch. She is survived by her children, Charlene Renaud, Michael Rollings (Sharon) and Stephen Rollings (Debbie); several grandchildren, including newest great great grandchild, Luvany; sisters, Dorothy Morris, Ann Bierstine (Butch) and Nancy Hajek (Ziggy); brother-in-law, Raymond Rollings and sister-in-law, Edith Gauquie. Born in Middletown, NY; Betty met Sam on New Year's Eve, and they were married on October 20, 1948. Sam was career Navy; which allowed them to live in Panama, Bermuda, Middletown, Virginia Beach and Rhode Island. They moved to Deltona in 1991. They made many friends and always enjoyed being with the family. Betty was steadfast in cheering for Sam at all the Senior Soft Ball Games! Although usually quiet, she had her own little social circle there. She loved children, caring for many for several years…She was known to them as "Miss Betty"…She loved her husband and children immensely, she taught us well; do the right thing, use your manners, please and thank you, and save your nickles! An excellent seamstress, she created lovely dresses for her daughter, Charlene, won the Blue and Gold display as a Den Mother for Mike and it took talent to make a Benjamin Franklin costume for Steve. Mom always made the Holidays special, hiding real eggs in the yard for Easter, putting together perfect Easter Baskets and always making Christmas a surprise! Even the Christmas tree, with each strand of tinsel hung with care. Betty loved and enjoyed her little poodles, Gidget and SirRomtrebor…Betty had a unique talent of whistling to the birds, and they would whistle back…fascinating! This lovely lady was a Blessing and will be greatly missed. Our appreciation to her care team, Candy, Maggie, Juanita, Julie and Vitas Hospice. A visitation will be held 10am-12pm Saturday, August 3, 2019 with a 12:00pm service at Baldauff Family Funeral Home, 1233 Saxon Boulevard, Orange City, Florida 32763. Burial Saturday, August 3, 2019 to follow at Enterprise Evergreen Cemetery, 130 Enterprise Road, Enterprise, Fl. 32738.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019