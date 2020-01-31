Home

Helen Rose (Witek) Beres


1925 - 2020
Helen Rose (Witek) Beres Obituary
Helen Rose (Witek) Beres
Mar. 3, 1925 - Jan. 29, 2020
A Mass of Christian Burial for Helen Rose (Witek) Beres, age 94, of Ormond Beach who went to be with the Lord Wednesday January 29, 2020 will be celebrated Tuesday February 4, 2020 at St. Brendans Catholic Church 1000 Ocean Shore Blvd with Father Janes Queen as celebrant. Friends wishing to call any pay their respects may do so Monday from 3:00 until 5:00 pm at Dale Woodward Chapel by the Sea, 1780 Ocean Shore Blvd. Ormond Beach. Helen was born March 3, 1925 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to George and Martha Witek. She met and married within 6 months the love of her life John Beres, Sr. on June 18, 1949. They raised their family from 1955 til 1986 in Southampton, PA and then they retired to Ormond By the Sea in 1986. Her family, church and community were always her focus in life. She loved to volunteer for fundraisers and being involved in making her community a better place for all. In her retirement she was an active member of the Red Hats and her home association. In her younger days, she was known as the life of the party and was always able to make all laugh with her with her quick wit and one liners. She never lost her sense of humor or letting us know how much loved us. She will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, John Beres, Sr. who passed away 10 months ago. She leaves behind her children, Geri Beres of Morristown, TN, John, Jr. (Cheryl) of Ormond By the Sea, FL and Richard (Kaye) of Doylestown, PA along with four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Condolenses to the family may be shared at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
