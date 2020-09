Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen T. Bliss

September 13, 2020

Took her final everlasting journey to heaven. At 92 years young she spread joy wherever she went. She left behind her son Michie Cohen, Grandson Grant Cohen, great grand child, great great grand child, niece Sandra Presley and nephew Jim West. She will be missed by all.

Memorial gift can be made to Halifax Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store