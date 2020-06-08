Helen T. Foster
1920 - 2020
Helen T. Foster
July 17, 1920 - May 29, 2020
Helen Teresa Foster, 99, of New Smyrna Beach passed away on May 29, 2020, surrounded by family at Halifax Health Hospice in Edgewater, FL. She was born and resided in New York until 1980 when making Port Orange/NSB home. Helen was very active member with the Halifax Cruise Club, an avid boater with her husband, Matt, whom she is now peacefully cruising with in calmer waters. Helen loved to read, watched sports on television (especially anything Michigan State) and the Orlando Magic and was one of originators of the Leisure Village Christmas display. Helen was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church (NSB) and past member Church of the Epiphany in Port Orange.
She is predeceased by her husband Matthew "Matt" W. Foster, one brother and two sisters. Left to cherish her memory are her children Kathy Foster of Norfolk, Virginia and son Matthew "Terry" Foster (Evie) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, grandchildren Matthew "Kyle" Foster (Mari) and Aspen Foster Spath (Kris) and six great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to Halifax Urban Ministries (HUM)) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, New Smyrna Beach, You may express condolences to the family by visiting: www.baldwincremation.com

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
