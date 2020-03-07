|
Helene "Vicki" Allen
12/09/1933 - 03/03/2020
Helene "Vicki" Allen, 86, of Edgewater FL, formerly of East Hampton, CT, passed away Tuesday March 3, 2020.
She was born in New Britain CT to Irving & Sadie (Richman) Wachtel and grew up in Coney Island NY and Manchester CT. Starting first grade at the early age of 4 years she excelled throughout her school years. She was involved with the drama club throughout high school and after. She worked shortly in the insurance field and then spent a number of years in the financial aid dept of Wesleyan University. She was most proud of earning her CDL license and driving cross country with her husband Earl. She ended her work career at Connecticut Yankee Power Plant, making lifelong friends from her work family. Vicki & Earl spent many years RV'ing around the country with friends and splitting their time between Florida & CT. They both loved to fish & shrimp and spent as much time on their boat as they could. Vicki was a member of the Eastern Star in East Haddam. One of her greatest pleasures was baking and sharing her treats with family and friends. Her famous carrot cake will be missed by many!
Vicki was predeceased by her beloved husband of 53 years, Earl Allen. She is survived by her Daughters, Susan (Dougherty) Baroni-Schaeffer (Hank) of Colchester, Cathy Sue (Allen) Moebius (Joe) of Middletown, Son Guy "Chip" Allen (Lorraine) of East Hampton, Grandchildren Sean McKinney, Kate (Baroni) Salathe, Cathleen (McKinney) Virgalla, Genna Baroni & Marshall Allen, Brothers & Sisters in Law - Roger and Deanna Allen and Darlene & Steve Deuso, numerous nieces & nephews & many dear friends including her partner in crime - Lois Metz. She was predeceased by her parents & sisters Elaine Winer & Judy Epstein.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, March 10th from 4-6pm at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home, 406 South Orange St. New Smyrna Beach, FL. Please no flowers. Donations in Vicki's honor may be made to the Edgewater Animal Shelter.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020