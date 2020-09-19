Henry C. Reid
September 7, 2020
Henry C. Reid, 91 went to meet with past friends and family on September 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. John Harmon Reid, brothers Fred and John Earl Reid, sister Jean Reid-Spain, son in law, Ralph Richard "Rick" Sawyer and his first wife Emily Bradley Reid. He is survived by the love of his life, Nan Reid of 54 years, daughter's Marianna Davis (Joel Chapman), of Spartanburg, SC., Elizabeth Reid Sawyer of Spartanburg, SC., grandchildren, John Marc Davis and Debbie Davis (children, Loren and Taylor) of Grayson, GA., Rikki and Ryan Wernquist (son, Sawyer) of Spartanburg, SC., and Patrick D. and Jacqueline Ambrose (children Michael and Megan Ambrose) of Aylett, VA., sister in law Gay M. Free of Birmingham, AL., and numerous nieces and nephews. Henry was born in Rock Hill, SC., and raised in Spartanburg, SC. He attended Spartanburg High School where he was a football player and took the team to the State championship. He was awarded a football scholarship and attended Wofford College. After graduating he entered the Navy and served his country between 1950-1954. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he started his insurance career with Surety Insurance Company in Greenville, SC. He then relocated to Atlanta in 1963 and joined Dudley Moore Group. In early 1970 he moved to Baltimore, Maryland and joined Henry Prodehl Claims Company, traveling coast to coast marketing insurance for Prodehl with only exception for which was Alaska. In 1972 he relocated back to Atlanta, GA., and formed Atlanta Casualty Insurance Company where he held many Executive positions creating the multi-billion dollar company where he retired after 31 years at the age of 65. Henry was an avid golfer where he held memberships at Horseshoe Bend Country Club and Country Club of the South. Henry played the Augusta National 12 times as a guest and in addition he played in numerous Pro-Ams with Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player. Henry and Nan moved to Palm Coast, FL., in 1998 where Henry was a member of the Grand Haven Golf and Country Club and volunteered many hours at the World Golf Hall of Fame in St. Augustine. Henry had many career ventures in Palm Coast one of which, most notably, was as a Real Estate Broker with Watson Realty, and RE/MAX until 2008. Henry was a member of the Elk's Club of Palm Coast and the Hammock Community Church and served in several capacities. Nan and Henry are members of the 2020 Advent Health Flagler Hospital, Palm Coast and he was on the board of the Flagler County Education Foundation where he established the Shoes 4 Kids program, and worked closely with local resources and charities to raise donations to provide children shoes. In March, 2018 due to medical issues, he was admitted to Sabal Palms Memory Care facility. While in Sabal Palms he had many caregivers from Granny Nannies who's staff and those at Sabal Palms cared for him, making his last years very happy and memorable. In lieu of flowers, Henry would be pleased if you would remember him with donations to the Advent Health Foundation, Attention: Foundation, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast FL 32164 and/or Flagler County Education Foundation, Shoes 4 Kids, 1769 East Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell, FL 32110 and/or Haven Family Fund. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com
