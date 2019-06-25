Home

Pinello Funeral Home
1036 Derbyshire Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 252-7777
Henry Johnson Obituary
Henry Johnson
June 23, 2019
Henry Johnson, 86, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Halifax Hospice Care Center in Ormond Beach, following a long illness. A viewing will be held July 2, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Pinello Funeral Home, 1036 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32117. The funeral service will take place July 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Greater New Zion Primitive Baptist Church, 201 N. MLK Jr. Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 25 to June 27, 2019
