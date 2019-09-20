Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alavon Direct Cremation Service
731 Beville Rd.
South Daytona, FL 32119
386-322-2510
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Henriksen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry N. Henriksen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry N. Henriksen Obituary
Henry N. Henriksen
September 18, 2019
Henry N. Henriksen, known as Harry, 88, died peacefully on 9/18/19 in Daytona, Florida and is survived by his love of 63 years,
Sheelagh Henriksen. Harry was the son of late James and Phyllis (Ramsay) Henriksen, born in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1931 and immigrated to the US though the Port of NY in 1963. He and Sheelagh raised their family in Rye, NY and he ran and owned a commercial real estate business in Westchester for years. Harry and Sheelagh retired to Ponce Inlet, Florida in 2005. His passion was golf and he was quite proud of his nine holes in one. He had a fun sense of humor, enjoyed tennis, dancing and playing the piano by ear, always entertaining many. He will be sadly missed by his devoted wife, his youngest child and only son, Ramsay; his two daughters, Clare and her husband James, Michele and her husband Quinn(his golf buddy), 5 grandchildren, Derek, Andrea, Christian, Gavin and Justin and two great grandchildren; Ezra & Kairi.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now