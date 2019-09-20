|
Henry N. Henriksen
September 18, 2019
Henry N. Henriksen, known as Harry, 88, died peacefully on 9/18/19 in Daytona, Florida and is survived by his love of 63 years,
Sheelagh Henriksen. Harry was the son of late James and Phyllis (Ramsay) Henriksen, born in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1931 and immigrated to the US though the Port of NY in 1963. He and Sheelagh raised their family in Rye, NY and he ran and owned a commercial real estate business in Westchester for years. Harry and Sheelagh retired to Ponce Inlet, Florida in 2005. His passion was golf and he was quite proud of his nine holes in one. He had a fun sense of humor, enjoyed tennis, dancing and playing the piano by ear, always entertaining many. He will be sadly missed by his devoted wife, his youngest child and only son, Ramsay; his two daughters, Clare and her husband James, Michele and her husband Quinn(his golf buddy), 5 grandchildren, Derek, Andrea, Christian, Gavin and Justin and two great grandchildren; Ezra & Kairi.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019