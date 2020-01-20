Home

Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Gorski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry R. Gorski


1919 - 2020
Henry R. Gorski Obituary
Henry R. Gorski
April 25, 1919 - January 16, 2020
Henry R. Gorski of Port Orange, FL, passed away on Thursday, January 16 at the age of 100 years. Henry always took an interest in other people, which made him many friends throughout his long life. He was born to Martin and Rose Gorski in West Amboy, N.Y. on April 25, 1919. He served in both the U.S. Army Air Corp and the U. S. Navy during WWII, after which he had a long, distinguished career as a civilian with the U. S. Air Force. He retired in 1979 as a Supply Management Representative. Henry married his wife of 57 years, Stella in 1949. Together, they had three daughters who they raised in Rome, N.Y. before his transfer to Kansas City, MO in 1971. After Henry's retirement, he and Stella moved to Florida in 1980. Henry enjoyed golfing, fishing and traveling with Stella across the U.S., visiting 35 state capitols and enjoying the many beautiful sites along the way. Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Stella, his five brothers and one sister. He leaves behind his three daughters, Linda (Mark) Flotow, Carol (Steven) Buckels, and Joan (Allan) Benjamin, and many special nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 24 at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona beginning at 10 am. Visitation will be held Thursday the 23rd from 4 to 6 pm. You may view the entire obituary and also leave condolences online at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com. Contributions may be made to Unity of Daytona Beach, https://unitydaytonabeach.org.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
