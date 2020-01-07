|
|
Henry Robinson
1940 - 2020
Born in 1940, Henry Robinson - a native of New York's Cherry Valley - passed away January 4, 2020. A graduate of SUNY Oneonta and Penn State, Henry, a retired meteorologist (NOAA) turned astronomy & meteorology professor, is survived by his children Katherine and David and four grandchildren Erin, Finn, Lochlyn, and Aine. He is predeceased by his wife Muriel and daughter Heather. He will be remembered for always looking towards the skies. Memorial contributions may be made to the Frank & Esther Robinson Memorial Scholarship at Schoharie Central School, 136 Academy Drive, Schoharie NY 12157.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020