Henry "Hank" S. Hanzak
03/22/1943 - 07/10/2019
Henry "Hank" Hanzak went home to the Lord on July 10, 2019 following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice (nee Chrisman) of Port Orange; son Kevin Hanzak (wife Michele) and two grandsons, Ryan and Kyle of Concord, OH. Born and raised in Ohio, Hank relocated to Port Orange, FL in 1996 after retiring as Project Manager for a major electrical contractor. He is predeceased by his father, Henry Sr., and his mother, Rose (nee DesGravise). Calling hours are from 4-6pm on Tuesday, July 16 at Shannon Maloney Funeral Home in Port Orange. Funeral mass is to be held at 8:30am on July 17 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Port Orange, FL. Services entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, (386) 760-9660. To share condolences or stories with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 12 to July 14, 2019