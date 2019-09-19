|
Henry Taylor Fulcher
Oct. 24, 1933 - Sep. 5, 2019
Henry Taylor Fulcher, 85, of Ormond Beach, went to his heavenly home September 5, 2019. He was born in Henry Co., Virgina October, 24, 1933. He moved to Florida in 1968 where he was a Prudential Insurance Agent. He was predeceased by his parents, Minnie and Calvert Fulcher Sr.; his son Michael, his brother Troy (Betty); his grandson Cole, and recently joined by sister Shirley. He is survived by wife Thelma, sons Taylor (Kim) Todd (Irina) Gareth (Cindy) and daughters Janna, Darlene and Linda (Allan); brothers; Lester (Nancy) and Calvert Jr. (Bess); sisters Frances (Bill) and Cindy (Steve); ten beloved grandchildren; Rachel, Daniel, Sherah, Tyler, Christina, Dylan, Dan G., Ryan, Summer and Savanna; five Great Grandchildren; Eden, Tommy, Misha, Levi and Luke. Besides loving his family, which was his special interest, he enjoyed his church friends and many caring neighbors. A Celebration of his life will take place on October 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 1805 N US 1, Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to The Chapel or to Halifax Hospice, 235 Booth Rd., Ormond Beach, FL 32174.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019