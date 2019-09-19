Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Fulcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Taylor Fulcher


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Taylor Fulcher Obituary
Henry Taylor Fulcher
Oct. 24, 1933 - Sep. 5, 2019
Henry Taylor Fulcher, 85, of Ormond Beach, went to his heavenly home September 5, 2019. He was born in Henry Co., Virgina October, 24, 1933. He moved to Florida in 1968 where he was a Prudential Insurance Agent. He was predeceased by his parents, Minnie and Calvert Fulcher Sr.; his son Michael, his brother Troy (Betty); his grandson Cole, and recently joined by sister Shirley. He is survived by wife Thelma, sons Taylor (Kim) Todd (Irina) Gareth (Cindy) and daughters Janna, Darlene and Linda (Allan); brothers; Lester (Nancy) and Calvert Jr. (Bess); sisters Frances (Bill) and Cindy (Steve); ten beloved grandchildren; Rachel, Daniel, Sherah, Tyler, Christina, Dylan, Dan G., Ryan, Summer and Savanna; five Great Grandchildren; Eden, Tommy, Misha, Levi and Luke. Besides loving his family, which was his special interest, he enjoyed his church friends and many caring neighbors. A Celebration of his life will take place on October 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 1805 N US 1, Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to The Chapel or to Halifax Hospice, 235 Booth Rd., Ormond Beach, FL 32174.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now