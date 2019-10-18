|
|
Herbert Emerson Reed
07/19/1933 - 10/07/2019
Herbert Emerson Reed, Msgt. United States Air Force (retired), passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. Born July 19, 1933 to Kenneth and Veula Reed, Herb grew up in Edgecomb, Maine with his sister Barbara and his brother Robert. He married his beloved Marie in 1956. He served 26 years in the United States Air Force. Herb continued his career working for Hercules Industries in Utah, and then retired to Florida in 1999. His passions were his family, golfing and sports. He is survived by his 3 children Rosanne (Dan) Field, Nancy (Jay) Loechel, and Herb (Susan) Reed, and his grandchildren Derek Field, Rachel Field, Michael Loechel, Cameron Loechel, and John Reed. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at 11 a.m. at the Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in Orange City. Join us after the service at 1 p.m. for a celebration of life at the Highland Country Estates mobile home park club house, 830 N HWY 17-92 DeBary (next to Gateway Park). Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Arrangements are being carried out by Allen- Summerhill Funeral Home, Orange City.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 27, 2019