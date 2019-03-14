|
Herbert G. Nieburger, Jr.
July 1, 1943 - March 9, 2019
Herbert G. Nieburger, Jr., age 75, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Born in Chicago, Illinois, Herb came to this area in 1955 from Phoenix, Arizona, when his family established Nieburger Chevrolet in New Smyrna Beach.
A 1961 graduate of New Smyrna Beach Senior High School, he earned a bachelors degree in business from the University of Florida. His working years included taking an active part in the family business, Nieburger Chevrolet, pharmaceutical sales in the Tampa area, selling Fisher wood burning stoves across Central and North Florida for Nieburger Stove Works, and owning Good News Realty, as a Broker, with his daughter, Tracy. He was a member of Coronado Community United Methodist Church where he loved singing in the choir since 1986. Other activities included working in city government on the planning committee, the Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce in the 1960s and 1970s, and with the New Smyrna Beach Board of Realtors. Herb achieved top sales position with the Sleep Number Bed Company-Select Comfort for many years in Central Florida. One of his favorite past times was taking cruises and traveling with his wife, Alice. He also was a huge Elvis fan, often singing along on his favorites. Herb fought a courageous and dignified battle with Alzheimer's. His loving smile, kind heart and warm hugs will be missed by family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Alice; daughter, Tracy Smith of Temple Terrace, FL; sister, Carol N. Robinson of Idaho Falls, Idaho; grandchildren, Zachary Smith of Tampa, Trinity Haleigh, and Daphne Nieburger; children by marriage, Jeannette Rush (David Day) of Edgewater, William Edward Rush (Heather) of Titusville; grandchildren by marriage, Taylor Rush and Chandler Rush of Jacksonville, Misty Rush of Hubert, NC, Stella and Grayson Rush of Titusville; great-grandchildren, Andrew and Justin, NC; and nephew, Michael Robinson (Tracy) of Mesa, Arizona. He was preceded in death by sons, Herbert III and Todd; and his parents, Herb and Betty Nieburger.
The family sends thanks to Beni and staff at Regency Elderly Care for all their loving care over the past few months. And, also to CCUMC Chancel Choir for their continued support and prayers.
Honoring Herb's wishes, private services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Coronado Community United Methodist Church Music Ministry, 201 South Peninsula Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169.
Condolences may be sent to www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019