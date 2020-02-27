|
|
Herbert Golden
Sept. 5, 1956 - Feb. 10, 2020
Funeral Services for Mr. Herbert Golden , 63, Daytona Beach, who passed on February 10, 2020, will be 2 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020, at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Henry Walker, pastor, Mt. Calvary Independent Freewill Holiness Church, officiating. Calling hours will be from 5 PM until 8 PM today (Fri. Feb. 28) and from 1:30 PM until service time on Saturday at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. He was born on September 5, 1956 , to the late Lorena Cross Hickman and Herbert Golden in Daytona Beach, FL. He was a 1974 graduate of Mainland Senior High School. His love for cooking inspired him to obtain a Culinary Certification and he was a very known Chef for the Daytona Beach Golf Course for many years and he had the privilege to cook for two previous Mayors of Daytona Beach. He is survived by his daughters, Monica Golden-Tellis (William), Missy Golden-Jones and Christa Bryant; sister, Loretta "Debbie" Golden; 7 grandsons, Isaiah "Steve", Erick, Tyler, Jalen, Christopher, Alden and Cameron; 1 great granddaughter, Jermani; special cousins, Mildred and Steve Sharper and Michael King; a host of loving nieces and nephews. R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020