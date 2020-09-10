Herbert J. Bennett
12/16/1939 - 08/08/2020
Herbert James Bennett passed away peacefully after a recent stroke on September 8, 2020 surrounded by family, he was 80 years old. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Jean Bennett for 59 years and beloved father of Kristi (Jon) Awad, Brett (Mary) Bennett, and five grandchildren Alexander Awad, Spencer Awad, Jillian Awad, Madeleine Bennett and Grace Bennett. He was also survived by his three sisters Esther Bennett Peterson, Ethel Leona Norman and Arlene Norman, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Herbert attended Seville High School. After graduation he proudly served four years in the Navy on a minesweeper. In 1961 he married his wife Barbara of Pierson, FL, and they had two children. He spent his life in the fern business. Herbert was very active in the community and coached baseball for several years. He served as a City Councilman for 30 years and was very proud of the accomplishments made during this time. He was an active member of the Pierson United Methodist Church for over 50 years and served on numerous committees. Herbert was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He was a very happy person and enjoyed joking around with all of his friends. The only title he cared about was Papa. Papa loved all of his grandchildren and always made time for their endless sporting events. He will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00pm at Allen Summerhill Funeral Home on Sunday, September 13,2020. The funeral services will be held on Monday morning, September 14, 2020 at 11:00am at the old Pierson Elementary School Auditorium. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com
. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge of arrangements.