Herbert Jules "Herb" Kear

Herbert Jules "Herb" Kear Obituary
Herbert "Herb" Jules Kear
06/11/2019
Herbert "Herb" Jules Kear, 84, of Astor, FL passed away on June 11, 2019. He was born in Weedville, PA. He was a heavy equipment operator in construction and owner/operator of Kear Lawn Service in Astor, FL. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Astor. He is survived by his wife of 13 years: Joyce "Peg" Kear; daughters: Cheryl (Tim) Bulleman and Joyce (Tom) Johnson; Brother: Art Kear; Sister: Connie Kunes; grandchildren: Joshua Hayes and Bradley Hall and 5 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.beyersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Astor, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 13 to June 16, 2019
