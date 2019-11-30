|
Herbert Pressley Daniels
March 26, 1939 - Nov. 28, 2019
A Graveside Service for Herbert Pressley Daniels, 80, of Palm Coast, will be held on Thursday, December 5 at 3:00 PM in Flagler Palms Memorial Gardens, 511 Old Kings Road S., Flagler Beach, FL. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM in the chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home. Mr. Daniels, a resident of Palm Coast for 19 years, coming from West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on November 28, 2019 at Advent Healthcare, Palm Coast. He was born on March 26, 1939, a son of the late William Isom and Willie Catherine Simmons Daniels. Mr. Daniels loved to travel, watch TV and feed the squirrels in his backyard. Surviving are his wife of 20 years, Ann B. Daniels. His children from his second marriage, James Scott, Deanne Catherine, and Carolyn Anne; his children from his first marriage, Katherine Elizabeth, Charles, Paige and David; a host of grandchildren and his sister Eula Hall of Athens, GA. Preceding him in death was his sister Polly. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019