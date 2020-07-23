1/1
Herman Moore Jr.
1957 - 2020
Herman Leon Moore Jr., 63, of Holly Hill died July 22,2020 at Halifax Hospice Center
At his request, no service will be held.
Mr. Moore was born June 6,1957 in Daytona Beach, Florida, He was a 1976 graduate of Mainland High School. He married Janice Moore on April 14, 1984 and raised 2 children. Herman coached youth as well as high school sports throughout the community for many years. He had a passion not only for sports but for music , fishing and spending time with family.
Survivors include his son Herman Leon Moore III (Juliann) , daughter Lexis J. Cameron (William) , Brother Terry Jerome Moore (Cynthia); Sisters; Jerri Lin Moore, Beverly L Moore; and mother Catherine Hooten (Erskine) ; 3 grandchildren with 1 on the way along with many other relatives and friends.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Leon was an awesome father husband and , grandfather . He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. He will be greatly missed . our hearts go out to all of his family God bless.
Jim and Becky Cameron
Family
July 23, 2020
Leon was a wonderful father ,husband and grandfather . He had a heart of gold he will be greatly missed . Our condolences to all of his family .
Beckey and jim
Family
