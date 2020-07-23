Herman Moore Jr.

06/06/1957 - 07/22/2020

Herman Leon Moore Jr., 63, of Holly Hill died July 22,2020 at Halifax Hospice Center

At his request, no service will be held.

Mr. Moore was born June 6,1957 in Daytona Beach, Florida, He was a 1976 graduate of Mainland High School. He married Janice Moore on April 14, 1984 and raised 2 children. Herman coached youth as well as high school sports throughout the community for many years. He had a passion not only for sports but for music , fishing and spending time with family.

Survivors include his son Herman Leon Moore III (Juliann) , daughter Lexis J. Cameron (William) , Brother Terry Jerome Moore (Cynthia); Sisters; Jerri Lin Moore, Beverly L Moore; and mother Catherine Hooten (Erskine) ; 3 grandchildren with 1 on the way along with many other relatives and friends.



