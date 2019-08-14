Home

Herman S. "Herm" White Jr.


1934 - 2019
Herman S. "Herm" White Jr. Obituary
Herman "Herm" S. White, Jr.
08/01/1934 - 08/09/2019
Herman "Herm" Sherwood White, Jr. passed away on August 9, 2019, at the age of 85. Born August 1, 1934 in Donora, PA, Herm lived most of his life in Forward Township Pennsylvania before spending his final years in Port Orange, Florida. He is survived by his wife, Margaret White, their daughters Trudy (Bill) Matthews of Hollis, NH, Cindy (Donno Torsello) White of Biglerville, PA, and Cheri (Scott) Heatherington of Port Orange, FL; as well as ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by parents Herman Sherwood Sr. and Gertrude White, sister Virginia "Ginny" Labenski, brother Samuel White, infant daughter Anne White, and son Herman White III. Funeral services are entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, (386) 760-9660, and are detailed online at www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elizabeth Baptist Church, 605 Center Ave., Elizabeth, PA 15037, or to the New Hope Baptist Church, 1675 Taylor Road, Port Orange, FL 32128.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
