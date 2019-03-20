Home

Hilda L. Ward


1937 - 2019
Hilda L. Ward Obituary
Hilda L. Ward
2/1/1937 - 3/19/2019
Hilda L. Ward, 82, a longtime resident of Seville passed away March 19, 2019 at DeLand Manor. She was born in Seville on February 1, 1937 and retired from General Electric. Hilda enjoyed sewing and crocheting, playing the piano and organ and loved being with her family. She was predeceased in 2016 by her husband Goram E. Ward, Jr. She is survived by her sons Lance Ward (Cheryl) of DeLand and Lane Ward (Cindy) of DeLand; daughter Lynn Hunter of DeLeon Springs; grandchildren Stephanie, Amber and Wayman, Kirstin and Erik, Jordan and Shawnna, Cameron, Landon, Hailey, Rhett and Chase; great-grandchildren Layton, Luca, Bentley, Noah and Harper; brother Marvin Peterson of Seville and sisters Wanda Sigmon of DeLand, Norma Jean Owens of DeLand and Malatha Peterson of Seville. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 24th from 2-4pm at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A funeral service will be held Monday, March 25th at 3pm at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel, with burial to follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
