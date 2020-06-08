Hilda M. Arendas
1931 - 2020
Hilda M. Arendas
July 5, 1931 - June 4, 2020
Hilda M. Arendas, 88, of Daytona Beach, passed away June 4, 2020. She was born in Lexington, North Carolina on July 5, 1931. Hilda graduated from Hillsborough Senior High School in Hillsborough, North Carolina. She was married to John S. Arendas on September 15, 2007. Hilda had a career in business as a secretary. She was a member of The Horizon Church and had a passion for singing, poetry, creative writing, and her family and church. She is survived by her husband John S. Arendas; son, James Fred Albert (Peg Albert) of St. Petersburg, FL; daughter, Patti Albert Vickery of Port Orange, FL; grandson Shawn Albert and two granddaughters Karen Upchurch and Jennifer Upchurch. She was predeceased by her siblings, J. W. Whicker, Billie Whicker, Florence Levy and Curtis Whicker all of North Carolina, and Frances Moore of Blackshear, Georgia. A private family service will be held at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, Ormond Beach with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Hilda's name to The Horizon Church at P.O. Box 9655, Daytona Beach, FL 32120. For online condolences go to: www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
