Hilde Gisela "Peggy" Popwell
05/18/2019
Hilde Gisela "Peggy" Popwell, 89, of Holly Hill, FL, died on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Advent Hospital Daytona. Her husband, Cecil Popwell, preceded her in death. Hilde came here from Germany as a war bride and became a US citizen. Although Hilde was an Entrepreneur in many ways, she took much pride in her horse boarding business and was loved by all her loyal customers/friends. Hilde was an avid NASCAR fan as well. Hilde was a devoted mother her entire life caring for her whole family and is survived by her children; Margie (Jimmy), Jay, Raymond (Judy), Shirley (Garth), Billy (Carol), Barbara (Robert), Heidamarie (Audie), Fred (Kelly); many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; brothers Heinz Schafer and Richard (Franzi) Schafer who still reside in Germany. Her loving companion, of 8 years, "Gigi", the best dog anyone could ask for, will miss her. A celebration of life will be held on at 12:00 PM on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Volusia Memorial FH-Ormond Beach, 548 N. Nova Rd., Ormond Beach, FL. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until service time at Volusia Memorial FH. For online condolences go to: www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019