Homer Earl "Travis" Stivers
1984 - 2020
Homer Earl "Travis" Stivers IV
Nov. 23, 1984 - April 27, 2020
Daytona Beach, is at rest with his Lord and Savior. Survived by father H.E. "Steve" Stivers III, Daytona Beach, daughters Ella and Olivia Stivers, Sanford, sister Danielle Szemborski, Ormond Beach, grandmother Marie Fisher, Orange City, 2 aunts and uncles. He is proceeded in death by his mother Melissa Szemborski, grandfathers Karl Fisher and H.E. Stivers Jr., grandmother Betty C. Stivers. He was a full time student at Daytona State College. He was a loving father and son and will be missed greatly.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
