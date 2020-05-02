Homer Earl "Travis" Stivers IV

Nov. 23, 1984 - April 27, 2020

Daytona Beach, is at rest with his Lord and Savior. Survived by father H.E. "Steve" Stivers III, Daytona Beach, daughters Ella and Olivia Stivers, Sanford, sister Danielle Szemborski, Ormond Beach, grandmother Marie Fisher, Orange City, 2 aunts and uncles. He is proceeded in death by his mother Melissa Szemborski, grandfathers Karl Fisher and H.E. Stivers Jr., grandmother Betty C. Stivers. He was a full time student at Daytona State College. He was a loving father and son and will be missed greatly.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store