Horace Mitchell Jr.
Sept. 18, 1942 - August 14, 2019
Horace (Sporty) was born September 18th, 1942 in Daytona Beach, FL passed at home surrounded by his wife and children. The son to the late Horace & Irene (Wade) Mitchell Sr. He love fishing and begin around family. He worked as a brick layer for 40 years in Daytona Beach, FL . Survived by his beloved wife of 58 years Hattie Mae (Washington) Mitchell. Daughters: Loretta (Albert) Solomon -Palm coast, and Aleta Mitchell -DaytonaBeach. Sons: Horace (Lorie) Mitchell III, Gerald (Shy'nel) Mitchell, Roland Mitchell (Deceased), Tony (Tewanna) Mitchell, Torrey (Charmaine) Mitchell all of Daytona Beach. Sister: Nettie (Nate) Farmer –Tallahassee, also sisters whom are all deceased – Deloris Green, Irmetta Mobley, Juanita Mitchell, Brenda Mitchell. Brothers: Freddie (Katherine) Mitchell and Johnny Mitchell. 25 Grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. A host of nieces & nephews, many cousins, friends and extended family. Viewing will be Friday on August 23, 2019 from 5PM to 8PM. Pinello Funeral Home - 1036 Derbyshire Rd Daytona Beach FL, 32117. Memorial Service will be Saturday on August 24, 2019 at 11AM. Central Baptist Church - 152 Fairview Ave Daytona Beach FL, 32114. Precession immediately to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019